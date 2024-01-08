L&T Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of L&T was ₹3468.45, and the close price was ₹3459.15. The stock reached a high of ₹3554.9 and a low of ₹3460.6. The market capitalization of L&T is currently at ₹483,160.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3559.75, and the 52-week low is ₹2053.47. The BSE volume for L&T was 190,234 shares.
08 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST
L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3459.15 on last trading day
