L&T Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2024, by 1.62 %. The stock closed at 3459.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3515.05 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of L&T was 3468.45, and the close price was 3459.15. The stock reached a high of 3554.9 and a low of 3460.6. The market capitalization of L&T is currently at 483,160.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3559.75, and the 52-week low is 2053.47. The BSE volume for L&T was 190,234 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3459.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for L&T (Larsen & Toubro) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were a total of 190,234 shares traded. The closing price for L&T on this day was 3459.15.

