L&T stocks plummet on the stock market

On the last day of trading, L&T opened at ₹2370 and closed at ₹2377.75, with a high of ₹2385 and a low of ₹2360.5. Its market cap stands at ₹331834.35 crore. The 52-week high for L&T is ₹2416 and the low is ₹1456.8. On the BSE, 17101 shares of L&T were traded.

L&T trading at ₹2357, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹2377.75 As of the latest data, the stock price of L&T is ₹2357, which experienced a percent change of -0.87, resulting in a net change of -20.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the value of L&T stock. Share Via

L&T closed at ₹2377.75 yesterday On the last day of trading, L&T had a BSE volume of 17,595 shares with a closing price of ₹2,377.75. Share Via