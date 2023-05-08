Home/ Markets / Live Blog/  L&T stocks plummet on the stock market
LIVE UPDATES

L&T stocks plummet on the stock market

1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 11:22 AM IST Livemint
L&TPremium
L&T

The opening price of L&T was 2370 and it reached a high of 2385 and a low of 2355 during the current session.

On the last day of trading, L&T opened at 2370 and closed at 2377.75, with a high of 2385 and a low of 2360.5. Its market cap stands at 331834.35 crore. The 52-week high for L&T is 2416 and the low is 1456.8. On the BSE, 17101 shares of L&T were traded.

08 May 2023, 11:22:01 AM IST

L&T trading at ₹2357, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹2377.75

As of the latest data, the stock price of L&T is 2357, which experienced a percent change of -0.87, resulting in a net change of -20.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the value of L&T stock.

08 May 2023, 11:02:14 AM IST

L&T closed at ₹2377.75 yesterday

On the last day of trading, L&T had a BSE volume of 17,595 shares with a closing price of 2,377.75.

