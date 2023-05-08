L&T stocks plummet on the stock market

On the last day of trading, L&T opened at ₹2370 and closed at ₹2377.75, with a high of ₹2385 and a low of ₹2360.5. Its market cap stands at ₹331834.35 crore. The 52-week high for L&T is ₹2416 and the low is ₹1456.8. On the BSE, 17101 shares of L&T were traded.