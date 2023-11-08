comScore
LIVE UPDATES

L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

7 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2023, 11:01 AM IST
Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 2960.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2971.55 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&TPremium
L&T

On the last day, the open price of L&T was 2974.95, the close price was 2975.15, the high was 2983.75, and the low was 2956.4. The market capitalization was 406,893.79 crore, with a 52-week high of 3114 and a 52-week low of 1965.72. The BSE volume for L&T was 71,252 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 11:01:33 AM IST

L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2971.55, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹2960.2

The current stock price of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is 2971.55. It has experienced a percent change of 0.38 and a net change of 11.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.38% or 11.35 compared to the previous trading session.

08 Nov 2023, 10:46:13 AM IST

Top active options for L&T

Top active call options for L&T at 08 Nov 10:46 were at strike price of 3000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 3100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 38.65 (+6.77%) & 13.1 (+5.65%) respectively.

Top active put options for L&T at 08 Nov 10:46 were at strike price of 2900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 2800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 18.65 (-6.52%) & 5.35 (-6.96%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:35:06 AM IST

L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹2968, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹2960.2

The current stock price of L&T is 2968 with a net change of 7.8, representing a 0.26 percent increase.

08 Nov 2023, 10:33:46 AM IST

L&T share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Larsen & Toubro2968.68.40.283114.01965.72417231.44
DLF597.95.50.93604.55336.55147998.89
Macrotech Developers847.157.10.85879.9355.581629.49
Godrej Properties1771.86.60.371836.251005.749259.84
Indus Towers186.30.350.19205.9135.250206.68
08 Nov 2023, 10:23:35 AM IST

Larsen & Toubro share price live: Today's Price range

The Larsen & Toubro stock had a low price of 2961.4 and a high price of 2981.65 today.

08 Nov 2023, 10:02:17 AM IST

L&T Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 10:01:37 AM IST

L&T November futures opened at 2975.75 as against previous close of 2970.5

L&T (Larsen & Toubro) is currently trading at a spot price of 2981.3. The bid price is 2986.25, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay, while the offer price is 2987.35, showing the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity and bid quantity stand at 300 each. The stock has an open interest of 8,862,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Nov 2023, 09:40:49 AM IST

L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹2970, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹2960.2

The current price of L&T stock is 2970. There has been a percent change of 0.33, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 9.8, suggesting that the stock has gained 9.8 points from its previous value.

08 Nov 2023, 09:39:17 AM IST

L&T share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.1%
3 Months14.07%
6 Months25.0%
YTD42.29%
1 Year47.1%
08 Nov 2023, 09:15:00 AM IST

L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2979.95, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹2960.2

The current price of L&T stock is 2979.95. It has seen a percent change of 0.67, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 19.75, which suggests that the stock has gained 19.75 points.

08 Nov 2023, 08:00:39 AM IST

L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2975.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for L&T on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 71,252. The closing price for the day was 2,975.15.

