L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, the open price of L&T was ₹2974.95, the close price was ₹2975.15, the high was ₹2983.75, and the low was ₹2956.4. The market capitalization was ₹406,893.79 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3114 and a 52-week low of ₹1965.72. The BSE volume for L&T was 71,252 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2971.55, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹2960.2 The current stock price of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is ₹2971.55. It has experienced a percent change of 0.38 and a net change of 11.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.38% or ₹11.35 compared to the previous trading session.

Top active options for L&T Top active call options for L&T at 08 Nov 10:46 were at strike price of ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹3100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹38.65 (+6.77%) & ₹13.1 (+5.65%) respectively. Top active put options for L&T at 08 Nov 10:46 were at strike price of ₹2900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹18.65 (-6.52%) & ₹5.35 (-6.96%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹2968, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹2960.2 The current stock price of L&T is ₹2968 with a net change of 7.8, representing a 0.26 percent increase.

L&T share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Larsen & Toubro 2968.6 8.4 0.28 3114.0 1965.72 417231.44 DLF 597.9 5.5 0.93 604.55 336.55 147998.89 Macrotech Developers 847.15 7.1 0.85 879.9 355.5 81629.49 Godrej Properties 1771.8 6.6 0.37 1836.25 1005.7 49259.84 Indus Towers 186.3 0.35 0.19 205.9 135.2 50206.68

Larsen & Toubro share price live: Today's Price range The Larsen & Toubro stock had a low price of ₹2961.4 and a high price of ₹2981.65 today.

L&T Live Updates LARSEN & TOUBRO More Information

L&T November futures opened at 2975.75 as against previous close of 2970.5 L&T (Larsen & Toubro) is currently trading at a spot price of 2981.3. The bid price is 2986.25, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay, while the offer price is 2987.35, showing the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity and bid quantity stand at 300 each. The stock has an open interest of 8,862,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹2970, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹2960.2 The current price of L&T stock is ₹2970. There has been a percent change of 0.33, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 9.8, suggesting that the stock has gained 9.8 points from its previous value.

L&T share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.1% 3 Months 14.07% 6 Months 25.0% YTD 42.29% 1 Year 47.1%

L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2979.95, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹2960.2 The current price of L&T stock is ₹2979.95. It has seen a percent change of 0.67, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 19.75, which suggests that the stock has gained 19.75 points.

L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2975.15 on last trading day On the last day of trading for L&T on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 71,252. The closing price for the day was ₹2,975.15.