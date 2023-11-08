L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, the open price of L&T was ₹2974.95, the close price was ₹2975.15, the high was ₹2983.75, and the low was ₹2956.4. The market capitalization was ₹406,893.79 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3114 and a 52-week low of ₹1965.72. The BSE volume for L&T was 71,252 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is ₹2971.55. It has experienced a percent change of 0.38 and a net change of 11.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.38% or ₹11.35 compared to the previous trading session.
Top active call options for L&T at 08 Nov 10:46 were at strike price of ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹3100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹38.65 (+6.77%) & ₹13.1 (+5.65%) respectively.
Top active put options for L&T at 08 Nov 10:46 were at strike price of ₹2900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹18.65 (-6.52%) & ₹5.35 (-6.96%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
The current stock price of L&T is ₹2968 with a net change of 7.8, representing a 0.26 percent increase.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Larsen & Toubro
|2968.6
|8.4
|0.28
|3114.0
|1965.72
|417231.44
|DLF
|597.9
|5.5
|0.93
|604.55
|336.55
|147998.89
|Macrotech Developers
|847.15
|7.1
|0.85
|879.9
|355.5
|81629.49
|Godrej Properties
|1771.8
|6.6
|0.37
|1836.25
|1005.7
|49259.84
|Indus Towers
|186.3
|0.35
|0.19
|205.9
|135.2
|50206.68
The Larsen & Toubro stock had a low price of ₹2961.4 and a high price of ₹2981.65 today.
L&T (Larsen & Toubro) is currently trading at a spot price of 2981.3. The bid price is 2986.25, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay, while the offer price is 2987.35, showing the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity and bid quantity stand at 300 each. The stock has an open interest of 8,862,600.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current price of L&T stock is ₹2970. There has been a percent change of 0.33, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 9.8, suggesting that the stock has gained 9.8 points from its previous value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.1%
|3 Months
|14.07%
|6 Months
|25.0%
|YTD
|42.29%
|1 Year
|47.1%
The current price of L&T stock is ₹2979.95. It has seen a percent change of 0.67, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 19.75, which suggests that the stock has gained 19.75 points.
On the last day of trading for L&T on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 71,252. The closing price for the day was ₹2,975.15.
