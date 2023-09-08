comScore
L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T stock soars in the market today
LIVE UPDATES

L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T stock soars in the market today

1 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2023, 10:06 AM IST
Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 08 Sep 2023, by 1.5 %. The stock closed at 2847.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2889.85 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&TPremium
L&T

On the last day, the opening price of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) was 2722.15 and the closing price was 2730.6. The highest price recorded during the day was 2854.95, while the lowest price was 2722.15. The market capitalization of L&T is 400195.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2767 and the 52-week low is 1793.96. The BSE volume for L&T was 296453 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 10:06:31 AM IST

L&T September futures opened at 2874.95 as against previous close of 2846.4

L&T, currently trading at a spot price of 2889.75, has a bid price of 2889.1 and an offer price of 2890.0. The offer quantity stands at 600, while the bid quantity is 300. With an open interest of 7222200, L&T shows strong activity in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Sep 2023, 10:04:02 AM IST

L&T share price Live :L&T trading at ₹2889.85, up 1.5% from yesterday's ₹2847.05

The stock price of L&T is currently at 2889.85. It has seen a 1.5% increase in its value, resulting in a net change of 42.8.

Click here for L&T Profit Loss

08 Sep 2023, 09:50:11 AM IST

L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹2891.25, up 1.55% from yesterday's ₹2847.05

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 2891.25, with a percent change of 1.55 and a net change of 44.2. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.55% and has gained 44.2 points.

08 Sep 2023, 09:30:36 AM IST

L&T share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.32%
3 Months15.61%
6 Months30.08%
YTD36.77%
1 Year45.69%
08 Sep 2023, 09:30:34 AM IST

L&T Live Updates

08 Sep 2023, 09:04:48 AM IST

L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2847.05, up 4.26% from yesterday's ₹2730.6

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 2847.05. There has been a percent change of 4.26, indicating a significant increase in value. The net change is 116.45, further supporting the upward movement of the stock. Overall, this data suggests that L&T stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

08 Sep 2023, 08:17:56 AM IST

L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2730.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for L&T on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 296,453. The closing price of the shares was 2,730.6. No other information is provided.

