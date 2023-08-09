Hello User
L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T shares plummet as markets turn bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:36 AM IST Livemint

L&T stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2023, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 2632.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2629.65 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T

On the last day, L&T's opening price was 2635.05 and the closing price was 2634.95. The stock reached a high of 2649 and a low of 2629.55. The market capitalization of L&T is 370100.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2681.85 and the 52-week low is 1781.08. The BSE volume for L&T shares was 30165.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2023, 10:36 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T trading at ₹2629.65, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹2632.95

The current data for L&T stock is as follows: Price: 2629.65, Percent Change: -0.13, Net Change: -3.3. This means that the stock price is currently at 2629.65, with a decrease of 0.13% from the previous value. The net change in the stock price is -3.3, indicating a decrease in value.

Click here for L&T Dividend

09 Aug 2023, 10:21 AM IST L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹2622.25, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹2632.95

The current data shows that the stock price of L&T is 2622.25. There has been a percent change of -0.41, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -10.7, which means that the stock has decreased by 10.7 points.

09 Aug 2023, 10:02 AM IST L&T share price NSE Live :L&T trading at ₹2624.8, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹2632.95

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 2624.8, with a percent change of -0.31 and a net change of -8.15. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.31% and the actual change in price is a decrease of 8.15.

09 Aug 2023, 09:50 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2617, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹2632.95

The current data of L&T stock shows that the stock price is 2617, with a percent change of -0.61 and a net change of -15.95. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.61% and there has been a decrease of 15.95 in the stock's value.

09 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST L&T Live Updates

09 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹2622.55, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹2632.95

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 2622.55. There has been a percent change of -0.39, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -10.4, which means the stock has decreased by 10.4. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

09 Aug 2023, 09:17 AM IST L&T share price NSE Live :L&T trading at ₹2630.05, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹2632.95

The current data shows that the stock price of L&T is 2630.05. There has been a percent change of -0.11, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.9, indicating a decrease of 2.9 in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that the stock price of L&T has experienced a slight decrease.

09 Aug 2023, 09:07 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2632.95, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹2634.95

The current data of L&T stock shows that the price is 2632.95. There has been a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -2. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.08% and the value has decreased by 2 rupees.

09 Aug 2023, 08:21 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2634.95 yesterday

On the last day, the volume of L&T shares traded on the BSE was 30,165 shares. The closing price of these shares was 2,634.95.

