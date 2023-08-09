L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T shares plummet as markets turn bearish

L&T share price Live :L&T trading at ₹2629.65, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹2632.95 The current data for L&T stock is as follows: Price: ₹2629.65, Percent Change: -0.13, Net Change: -3.3. This means that the stock price is currently at ₹2629.65, with a decrease of 0.13% from the previous value. The net change in the stock price is -3.3, indicating a decrease in value. Click here for L&T Dividend

L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹2622.25, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹2632.95 The current data shows that the stock price of L&T is ₹2622.25. There has been a percent change of -0.41, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -10.7, which means that the stock has decreased by 10.7 points. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

L&T share price NSE Live :L&T trading at ₹2624.8, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹2632.95 The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is ₹2624.8, with a percent change of -0.31 and a net change of -8.15. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.31% and the actual change in price is a decrease of 8.15.

L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2617, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹2632.95 The current data of L&T stock shows that the stock price is ₹2617, with a percent change of -0.61 and a net change of -15.95. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.61% and there has been a decrease of ₹15.95 in the stock's value. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prince Harry loses ‘His Royal Highness’ title: Royal Family website removes HRH; is he still fifth in line to throne? https://www.livemint.com/news/world/prince-harry-loses-his-royal-highness-title-royal-family-website-removes-hrh-is-he-still-fifth-in-line-to-throne-11691553431962.html

L&T Live Updates {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹2622.55, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹2632.95 The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is ₹2622.55. There has been a percent change of -0.39, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -10.4, which means the stock has decreased by ₹10.4. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

L&T share price NSE Live :L&T trading at ₹2630.05, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹2632.95 The current data shows that the stock price of L&T is ₹2630.05. There has been a percent change of -0.11, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.9, indicating a decrease of 2.9 in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that the stock price of L&T has experienced a slight decrease. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2632.95, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹2634.95 The current data of L&T stock shows that the price is ₹2632.95. There has been a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -2. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.08% and the value has decreased by 2 rupees.