Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

L&T Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went down today, 09 Feb 2024, by -1.66 %. The stock closed at 3393.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3337.5 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of L&T stock was 3424.95, and the closing price was 3393.75. The stock reached a high of 3424.95 and a low of 3295 during the day. The market capitalization of L&T is currently 458,782.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3738.9, while the 52-week low is 2078.36. The stock had a BSE volume of 57118 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3393.75 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for L&T was 57,118 shares and the closing price was 3,393.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!