L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Soars with Positive Trading Performance

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) opened at ₹3543.55 and closed at ₹3515.05. The stock reached a high of ₹3560 and a low of ₹3489. The market capitalization of L&T is ₹482,274.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3559.75, while the 52-week low is ₹2053.47. The BSE volume for L&T was 50,424 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
L&T is currently trading at a spot price of 3543.8. The bid price is 3556.6 and the offer price is 3558.45. The offer quantity is 600 and the bid quantity is 300. The open interest is 10620900.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is ₹3542. It has experienced a 1.19 percent increase, resulting in a net change of ₹41.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.69%
|3 Months
|4.54%
|6 Months
|43.88%
|YTD
|-0.71%
|1 Year
|68.17%
The current price of L&T stock is ₹3525.1. It has experienced a 0.71% increase in value, resulting in a net change of ₹24.85.
On the last day of trading for Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 50,424. The closing price for the shares on this day was ₹3,515.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!