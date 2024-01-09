Hello User
L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Soars with Positive Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:12 AM IST
Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 1.19 %. The stock closed at 3500.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3542 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) opened at 3543.55 and closed at 3515.05. The stock reached a high of 3560 and a low of 3489. The market capitalization of L&T is 482,274.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3559.75, while the 52-week low is 2053.47. The BSE volume for L&T was 50,424 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:12 AM IST L&T January futures opened at 3539.6 as against previous close of 3516.5

L&T is currently trading at a spot price of 3543.8. The bid price is 3556.6 and the offer price is 3558.45. The offer quantity is 600 and the bid quantity is 300. The open interest is 10620900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹3542, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹3500.25

The current stock price of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is 3542. It has experienced a 1.19 percent increase, resulting in a net change of 41.75.

09 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST L&T Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST L&T share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.69%
3 Months4.54%
6 Months43.88%
YTD-0.71%
1 Year68.17%
09 Jan 2024, 09:13 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹3525.1, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹3500.25

The current price of L&T stock is 3525.1. It has experienced a 0.71% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 24.85.

09 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3515.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 50,424. The closing price for the shares on this day was 3,515.05.

