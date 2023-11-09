Hello User
L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST Trade
L&T stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 1.16 %. The stock closed at 2960.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2994.55 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the open price of L&T stock was 2979.95, and the close price was 2960.2. The stock reached a high of 3002 during the day and a low of 2961.4. The market capitalization of L&T is 411,615.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3114, while the 52-week low is 1965.72. The BSE volume for L&T shares on the last day was 26,379.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:14 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2994.55, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹2960.2

As of the current data, the stock price of L&T is 2994.55. There has been a 1.16% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 34.35.

09 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2960.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for L&T on the BSE, there were a total of 26,379 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 2960.2.

