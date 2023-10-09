Hello User
L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stocks Plummet in Negative Trade

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -0.47 %. The stock closed at 3093.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3079 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T

On the last day, the open price for L&T was 3099 and the close price was 3097.35. The high for the day was 3113.95 and the low was 3073.25. The market capitalization for L&T is currently at 425163.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3114 and the 52-week low is 1809.92. The BSE volume for L&T was 267681 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:11 AM IST L&T October futures opened at 3072.0 as against previous close of 3095.6

L&T is a stock trading at a spot price of 3075.5. The bid price is slightly higher at 3078.4, while the offer price is 3079.7. Both the bid and offer quantities are 300. The stock has a significant open interest of 8906700, indicating high market activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST L&T Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST L&T share price NSE Live :L&T trading at ₹3079, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹3093.45

The current data of L&T stock shows that the price is 3079. There has been a percent change of -0.47, indicating a slight decrease in the stock value. The net change is -14.45, suggesting a decrease of 14.45 in the stock price. Overall, this data indicates a slight decline in the value of L&T stock.

09 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹3093.45, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹3097.35

The current stock price of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is 3093.45. There has been a percent change of -0.13, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.9, suggesting a decrease of 3.9 compared to the previous closing price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

09 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3097.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for L&T on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 267,681. The closing price for the shares was 3,097.35.

