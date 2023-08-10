L&T Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 08:18 AM ISTLivemint
L&T stock price went up today, 10 Aug 2023, by 0.66 %. The stock closed at 2632.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2650.45 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, L&T's open price was ₹2633.4, close price was ₹2632.95, high was ₹2654, low was ₹2614.8. The market cap was ₹372,560.16 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2681.85 and a 52-week low of ₹1781.08. The BSE volume was 33,213 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Aug 2023, 08:18:40 AM IST
L&T closed at ₹2632.95 yesterday
