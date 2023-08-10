Hello User
L&T Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 10 Aug 2023, by 0.66 %. The stock closed at 2632.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2650.45 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T

On the last day, L&T's open price was 2633.4, close price was 2632.95, high was 2654, low was 2614.8. The market cap was 372,560.16 crore, with a 52-week high of 2681.85 and a 52-week low of 1781.08. The BSE volume was 33,213 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Aug 2023, 08:18 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2632.95 yesterday

On the last day of trading, L&T had a BSE volume of 33,213 shares. The closing price for L&T was 2,632.95.

