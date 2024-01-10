Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

L&T Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST
Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 10 Jan 2024, by 1.55 %. The stock closed at 3500.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3554.35 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for L&T was 3525.1, the close price was 3500.25, the high was 3594.75, and the low was 3522.6. The market capitalization is 488,562.58 crore. The 52-week high for L&T is 3560, and the 52-week low is 2069.18. The BSE volume for the day was 53,204 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3500.25 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for L&T was 53,204 shares, and the closing price was 3,500.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.