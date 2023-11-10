Hello User
L&T Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 10 Nov 2023, by 1 %. The stock closed at 2995.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3025 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the open price of L&T was 3005, the close price was 2995.15, the high was 3028.8, and the low was 3000. The market capitalization was 415800.87 crore, with a 52-week high of 3114 and a 52-week low of 1965.72. The BSE volume for L&T was 30466 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2995.15 on last trading day

On the last day, L&T had a BSE trading volume of 30,466 shares, with a closing price of 2,995.15.

