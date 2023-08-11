L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T stocks plunge as markets react negatively

On the last day, the open price of L&T was ₹2642, and it closed at ₹2650.45. The stock had a high of ₹2661.1 and a low of ₹2621.7. The market capitalization of L&T is ₹371,639.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2681.85, and the 52-week low is ₹1781.08. The BSE volume for L&T was 25,610 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is ₹2640 with a percent change of -0.15. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.15% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -3.9, indicating a decrease of ₹3.9 from the previous trading session. Overall, the stock price of L&T has experienced a slight decrease.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.75%
|3 Months
|11.36%
|6 Months
|23.38%
|YTD
|27.02%
|1 Year
|42.82%
The current stock price of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is ₹2643.9. There has been a decrease of 0.25% in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -6.55.
On the last day of trading for Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 25,610. The closing price of the stock was ₹2,650.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!