L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T stocks plunge as markets react negatively

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:47 AM IST Livemint

L&T stock price went down today, 11 Aug 2023, by -0.15 %. The stock closed at 2643.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2640 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T

On the last day, the open price of L&T was 2642, and it closed at 2650.45. The stock had a high of 2661.1 and a low of 2621.7. The market capitalization of L&T is 371,639.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2681.85, and the 52-week low is 1781.08. The BSE volume for L&T was 25,610 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Aug 2023, 09:47 AM IST L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹2640, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹2643.9

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 2640 with a percent change of -0.15. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.15% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -3.9, indicating a decrease of 3.9 from the previous trading session. Overall, the stock price of L&T has experienced a slight decrease.

11 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST L&T Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.75%
3 Months11.36%
6 Months23.38%
YTD27.02%
1 Year42.82%
11 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST L&T Live Updates

11 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2643.9, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹2650.45

The current stock price of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is 2643.9. There has been a decrease of 0.25% in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -6.55.

11 Aug 2023, 08:11 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2650.45 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 25,610. The closing price of the stock was 2,650.45.

