L&T Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went down today, 11 Jan 2024, by -0.21 %. The stock closed at 3554.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3547.05 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of L&T was 3554 and the closing price was 3554.35. The stock reached a high of 3559.1 and a low of 3520 during the day. The market capitalization of L&T is 487,559.16 crore. In the past year, the stock has reached a high of 3594.75 and a low of 2069.18. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 30,257.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3554.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for L&T was 30,257 shares, and the closing price was 3,554.35.

