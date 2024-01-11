L&T Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of L&T was ₹3554 and the closing price was ₹3554.35. The stock reached a high of ₹3559.1 and a low of ₹3520 during the day. The market capitalization of L&T is ₹487,559.16 crore. In the past year, the stock has reached a high of ₹3594.75 and a low of ₹2069.18. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 30,257.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.