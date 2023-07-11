comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T closed today at 2474.8, up 1.24% from yesterday's 2444.45
L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T closed today at ₹2474.8, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹2444.45

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jul 2023, 04:00 PM IST Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 11 Jul 2023, by 1.24 %. The stock closed at 2444.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2474.8 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T

On the last day, the opening price of L&T was 2448.5, and the closing price was also 2448.5. The stock reached a high of 2463.3 and a low of 2419.95 during the day. The market capitalization of L&T is 343,943.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2503, and the 52-week low is 1550.7. The BSE volume for L&T was 31,680 shares.

11 Jul 2023, 04:00:07 PM IST

L&T share price NSE Live :L&T closed today at ₹2474.8, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹2444.45

Today, the closing price of L&T stock was 2474.8, with a net change of 30.35 and a percent change of 1.24. Yesterday's closing price was 2444.45.

11 Jul 2023, 03:21:08 PM IST

L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2475.25, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹2444.45

As of the current data, the stock price of L&T is 2475.25. There has been a percent change of 1.26, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change in the stock price is 30.8, suggesting an increase in value.

11 Jul 2023, 03:07:38 PM IST

L&T share price Live :L&T trading at ₹2471.75, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹2444.45

The current data for L&T stock shows that the stock price is 2471.75. There has been a percent change of 1.12, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 27.3, which means the stock price has increased by 27.3. Overall, the data suggests that L&T stock has experienced a small positive movement.

11 Jul 2023, 02:49:59 PM IST

L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹2471.5, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹2444.45

The current data of L&T stock shows that the price is 2471.5, with a percent change of 1.11 and a net change of 27.05. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.11% and has gained 27.05 points.

11 Jul 2023, 02:35:12 PM IST

L&T share price NSE Live :L&T trading at ₹2472.5, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹2444.45

The current data of L&T stock shows that the price is 2472.5. There has been a percent change of 1.15, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 28.05, meaning the stock has gained 28.05 points. Overall, these figures suggest that L&T stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

11 Jul 2023, 02:20:41 PM IST

L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2469, up 1% from yesterday's ₹2444.45

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 2469. There has been a 1 percent change, with a net change of 24.55. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1 percent, resulting in a net increase of 24.55.

11 Jul 2023, 02:03:03 PM IST

L&T share price Live :L&T trading at ₹2471.25, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹2444.45

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 2471.25. There has been a 1.1% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 26.8.

11 Jul 2023, 01:51:30 PM IST

L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹2471.05, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹2444.45

The current data shows that the stock price of L&T is 2471.05. There has been a percent change of 1.09, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 26.6, which means that the stock price has increased by 26.6 points. Overall, the stock price of L&T has shown a positive trend.

11 Jul 2023, 01:35:14 PM IST

L&T share price NSE Live :L&T trading at ₹2473.65, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹2444.45

The current stock price of L&T is 2473.65, with a percent change of 1.19 and a net change of 29.2. This suggests that the stock has increased in value by 1.19% or 29.2 from its previous closing price.

11 Jul 2023, 01:25:21 PM IST

11 Jul 2023, 01:19:44 PM IST

L&T share price Live :L&T trading at ₹2474.85, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹2444.45

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 2474.85. There has been a 1.24% increase, resulting in a net change of 30.4.

11 Jul 2023, 01:04:45 PM IST

L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹2470.75, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹2444.45

The current stock price of L&T is 2470.75 with a percent change of 1.08 and a net change of 26.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.08% and the actual increase in price is 26.3.

11 Jul 2023, 12:48:00 PM IST

L&T share price NSE Live :L&T trading at ₹2463, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹2444.45

The current stock price of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is 2463. There has been a 0.76 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 18.55.

11 Jul 2023, 12:40:50 PM IST

L&T Live Updates

11 Jul 2023, 12:32:25 PM IST

L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2458, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹2444.45

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 2458. There has been a percent change of 0.55, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 13.55, suggesting that the stock has risen by this amount.

11 Jul 2023, 12:29:21 PM IST

11 Jul 2023, 12:18:46 PM IST

L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹2457, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹2444.45

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 2457. There has been a 0.51 percent change, with a net change of 12.55.

11 Jul 2023, 12:00:12 PM IST

L&T share price NSE Live :L&T trading at ₹2459.25, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹2444.45

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 2459.25. There has been a 0.61 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 14.8.

11 Jul 2023, 11:49:29 AM IST

L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2460.0, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹2444.45

The current stock price of L&T is 2460.0, which represents a 0.64% increase from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is 15.55, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

11 Jul 2023, 11:46:41 AM IST

11 Jul 2023, 11:37:08 AM IST

L&T share price Live :L&T trading at ₹2467.15, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹2444.45

The current stock price of L&T is 2467.15. It has experienced a percent change of 0.93, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 22.7, suggesting that the stock has gained 22.7 points.

11 Jul 2023, 11:24:00 AM IST

11 Jul 2023, 11:19:55 AM IST

L&T share price NSE Live :L&T trading at ₹2471.75, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹2444.45

L&T stock is currently trading at a price of 2471.75, with a percent change of 1.12 and a net change of 27.3. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.12% and has gained 27.3 points.

11 Jul 2023, 11:05:01 AM IST

L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2472, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹2444.45

The current price of L&T stock is 2472. There has been a 1.13% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 27.55.

11 Jul 2023, 10:46:28 AM IST

L&T share price Live :L&T trading at ₹2474.75, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹2444.45

The current data for L&T stock shows that the stock price is 2474.75. There has been a percent change of 1.24, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 30.3, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 30.3.

11 Jul 2023, 10:33:14 AM IST

L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹2476.25, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹2444.45

As of the current data, the stock price of L&T is 2476.25. The stock has observed a 1.3% increase, with a net change of 31.8.

11 Jul 2023, 10:18:33 AM IST

L&T share price NSE Live :L&T trading at ₹2473.3, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹2444.45

The current data for L&T stock shows that the stock price is 2473.3, with a percent change of 1.18% and a net change of 28.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.18% and has seen a net increase of 28.85.

11 Jul 2023, 10:01:29 AM IST

L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2478, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹2444.45

The current data of L&T stock shows that the price is 2478, which represents a percent change of 1.37. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.37%. The net change is 33.55, which means that the stock has increased by 33.55 points. Overall, this suggests that L&T stock has performed well and has seen a significant increase in value.

11 Jul 2023, 09:48:42 AM IST

L&T share price Live :L&T trading at ₹2470.8, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹2444.45

The current data shows that the stock price of L&T is 2470.8. It has experienced a 1.08% increase, resulting in a net change of 26.35.

11 Jul 2023, 09:35:09 AM IST

L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹2464.5, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹2444.45

The current data for L&T stock shows that the stock price is 2464.5, with a percent change of 0.82 and a net change of 20.05. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.82% and has gained 20.05 points.

11 Jul 2023, 09:30:01 AM IST

L&T Live Updates

11 Jul 2023, 09:17:59 AM IST

L&T share price NSE Live :L&T trading at ₹2453.8, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹2444.45

The current stock price of L&T is 2453.8, with a 0.38 percent change and a net change of 9.35.

11 Jul 2023, 09:01:37 AM IST

L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2447, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹2448.5

The current stock price of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is 2447. The percent change is -0.06, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.5, meaning the stock price has decreased by 1.5 units.

11 Jul 2023, 08:15:06 AM IST

L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2448.5 yesterday

On the last day, the BSE volume for L&T was 31,680 shares, and the closing price was 2,448.5.

