L&T Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 11 Sep 2023, by 1.93 %. The stock closed at 2847.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2902 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, L&T's open price was 2885.05 and the close price was 2847.05. The stock reached a high of 2927.95 and a low of 2875. The market cap of L&T is 407919.26 crore. The 52-week high is also 2927.95, while the 52-week low is 1793.96. The BSE volume for L&T was 321,982 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2847.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for L&T on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 321,982. The closing price of the shares was 2,847.05.

