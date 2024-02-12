L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T stock sees bearish trading today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, L&T's stock opened at ₹3338.95 and closed at ₹3337.5. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹3351, while the lowest price was ₹3310. The market capitalization of L&T is ₹457057.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3738.9, and the 52-week low is ₹2078.36. The BSE volume for L&T shares on that day was 217,359.
The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is ₹3301.5 with a percent change of -0.71 and a net change of -23.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.71% and the value has gone down by ₹23.45. This indicates a decline in the stock's performance.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.53%
|3 Months
|-0.64%
|6 Months
|26.0%
|YTD
|-5.71%
|1 Year
|55.17%
The current data for L&T (Larsen & Toubro) stock shows that the price is ₹3324.95. There has been a percent change of -0.38, indicating a slight decrease. The net change is -12.55, indicating a decrease of ₹12.55. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.
On the last day of trading for L&T on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 217,359. The closing price for the shares was ₹3337.5.
