L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T stock sees bearish trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
L&T stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -0.71 %. The stock closed at 3324.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3301.5 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, L&T's stock opened at 3338.95 and closed at 3337.5. The highest price recorded during the day was 3351, while the lowest price was 3310. The market capitalization of L&T is 457057.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3738.9, and the 52-week low is 2078.36. The BSE volume for L&T shares on that day was 217,359.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:53 AM IST L&T Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:52 AM IST L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹3301.5, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹3324.95

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 3301.5 with a percent change of -0.71 and a net change of -23.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.71% and the value has gone down by 23.45. This indicates a decline in the stock's performance.

12 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST L&T share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.53%
3 Months-0.64%
6 Months26.0%
YTD-5.71%
1 Year55.17%
12 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹3324.95, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹3337.5

The current data for L&T (Larsen & Toubro) stock shows that the price is 3324.95. There has been a percent change of -0.38, indicating a slight decrease. The net change is -12.55, indicating a decrease of 12.55. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

12 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3337.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for L&T on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 217,359. The closing price for the shares was 3337.5.

