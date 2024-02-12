L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T stock sees bearish trading today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, L&T's stock opened at ₹3338.95 and closed at ₹3337.5. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹3351, while the lowest price was ₹3310. The market capitalization of L&T is ₹457057.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3738.9, and the 52-week low is ₹2078.36. The BSE volume for L&T shares on that day was 217,359.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.