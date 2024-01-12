L&T Share Price Live blog for 12 Jan 2024

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of L&T was ₹3554.75, and the close price was ₹3547.05. The stock had a high of ₹3559.95 and a low of ₹3500.7. The market capitalization of L&T was ₹481,806.68 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3594.75, and the 52-week low was ₹2069.18. The BSE volume for L&T was 44,351 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.