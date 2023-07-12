Hello User
L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T closed today at 2453.4, down -0.86% from yesterday's 2474.8

1 min read . 12 Jul 2023 Livemint

L&T stock price went down today, 12 Jul 2023, by -0.86 %. The stock closed at 2474.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2453.4 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T

On the last day, L&T had an opening price of 2454.65 and a closing price of 2444.45. The highest price reached during the day was 2478.35, while the lowest price was 2451.6. The market capitalization of L&T is 347,851.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2503, and the 52-week low is 1633.75. The BSE volume for the day was 97,369 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2023, 04:17 PM IST L&T share price Today :L&T closed today at ₹2453.4, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹2474.8

L&T stock closed at 2453.4 today, showing a percent change of -0.86. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.86% compared to the previous day's closing price of 2474.8. The net change in the stock price is -21.4, indicating a decline of 21.4 from the previous day's closing price.

12 Jul 2023, 03:16 PM IST L&T share price Live :L&T trading at ₹2453.4, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹2474.8

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 2453.4, with a percent change of -0.86 and a net change of -21.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change.

12 Jul 2023, 03:03 PM IST L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹2457.35, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹2474.8

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 2457.35 with a percent change of -0.71. This indicates a decrease in value. The net change is -17.45, which means the stock has decreased by 17.45.

12 Jul 2023, 02:51 PM IST L&T share price NSE Live :L&T trading at ₹2473.3, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹2474.8

12 Jul 2023, 02:32 PM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2472.3, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹2474.8

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 2472.3. There has been a percent change of -0.1, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.5, indicating a decrease of 2.5 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 02:18 PM IST L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹2472.95, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹2474.8

The current data of L&T stock shows that the price is 2472.95. There has been a percent change of -0.07, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -1.85, suggesting a decrease of 1.85 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

12 Jul 2023, 02:00 PM IST L&T share price NSE Live :L&T trading at ₹2463, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹2474.8

The current data of L&T stock shows that the stock price is 2463 with a percent change of -0.48 and a net change of -11.8. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.48% and the net change is a decrease of 11.8 points.

12 Jul 2023, 01:49 PM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2463, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹2474.8

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 2463 with a percent change of -0.48 and a net change of -11.8. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.48% and the value has dropped by 11.8 points. This indicates a negative trend in the stock's performance.

12 Jul 2023, 01:35 PM IST L&T share price Live :L&T trading at ₹2462.45, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹2474.8

The current data shows that the stock price of L&T is 2462.45. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.5% or -12.35 points.

12 Jul 2023, 01:03 PM IST L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹2464.4, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹2474.8

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 2464.4. There has been a percent change of -0.42, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -10.4, which means that the stock has decreased by 10.4. This data suggests that L&T stock is experiencing a decline in value.

12 Jul 2023, 12:46 PM IST L&T share price NSE Live :L&T trading at ₹2462.4, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹2474.8

The current data shows that the stock price of L&T is 2462.4. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.5%, which corresponds to a net change of -12.4.

12 Jul 2023, 12:36 PM IST L&T share price Live :L&T trading at ₹2461.7, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹2474.8

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 2461.7. There has been a percent change of -0.53, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -13.1, suggesting a decrease of 13.1 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 12:15 PM IST L&T share price NSE Live :L&T trading at ₹2459.25, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹2474.8

The current data shows that the stock price of L&T is 2459.25 with a percent change of -0.63. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -15.55, further confirming the decline in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 12:00 PM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2455.2, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹2474.8

The current stock price of L&T is 2455.2. There has been a percent change of -0.79, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -19.6, which means the stock has decreased by 19.6.

12 Jul 2023, 11:50 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T trading at ₹2459.6, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹2474.8

The current data for L&T stock shows that its price is 2459.6. There has been a percent change of -0.61, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -15.2, which means that the stock has decreased by 15.2.

12 Jul 2023, 11:35 AM IST L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹2461.35, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹2474.8

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 2461.35. There has been a percent change of -0.54, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -13.45, which means the stock has decreased by that amount.

12 Jul 2023, 11:22 AM IST L&T share price NSE Live :L&T trading at ₹2465, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹2474.8

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is at 2465, with a percent change of -0.4 and a net change of -9.8. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.4% and by 9.8 points.

12 Jul 2023, 11:03 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2468, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹2474.8

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 2468. The percent change is -0.27, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.8, which means the stock has decreased by 6.8 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

12 Jul 2023, 10:46 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T trading at ₹2471.4, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹2474.8

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is at 2471.4. There has been a percent change of -0.14, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -3.4, meaning that the stock has decreased by 3.4 points.

12 Jul 2023, 10:35 AM IST L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹2471.1, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹2474.8

The current data of L&T stock shows that the price is 2471.1. There has been a percent change of -0.15, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.7, suggesting a decrease of 3.7 rupees.

12 Jul 2023, 10:21 AM IST L&T share price NSE Live :L&T trading at ₹2468, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹2474.8

Based on the current data, the stock price of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is 2468. There has been a decrease of 0.27% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -6.8.

12 Jul 2023, 10:02 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2470, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹2474.8

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 2470 with a percent change of -0.19 and a net change of -4.8. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.19% and has a net decrease of 4.8 points.

12 Jul 2023, 09:48 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T trading at ₹2465, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹2474.8

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 2465, with a percent change of -0.4 and a net change of -9.8. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.4% and 9.8 points.

12 Jul 2023, 09:36 AM IST L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹2471.9, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹2474.8

The current stock price of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is 2471.9. It has experienced a percent change of -0.12, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -2.9, meaning it has decreased by 2.9.

12 Jul 2023, 09:31 AM IST L&T Live Updates

12 Jul 2023, 09:20 AM IST L&T share price NSE Live :L&T trading at ₹2480.0, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹2474.8

Based on the current data, the stock price of L&T is 2480.0. There has been a percent change of 0.21, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.2, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 5.2.

12 Jul 2023, 09:07 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2474.8, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹2444.45

The current data shows that the stock price of L&T is 2474.8. It has increased by 1.24% or 30.35 points.

12 Jul 2023, 08:07 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2444.45 yesterday

On the last day of trading for L&T on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 97,369. The closing price for the shares was 2,444.45.

