L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T stock plummets as trading turns sour

On the last day, the open price of L&T was ₹2903.85 and the close price was ₹2902. The stock had a high of ₹2926 and a low of ₹2890.1. The market capitalization of L&T is ₹406,801.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2927.95 and the 52-week low is ₹1793.96. The BSE volume for L&T was 112,583 shares.
The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is ₹2894.05. There has been a percent change of -0.27, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -7.95, suggesting a negative movement in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests a small decline in the value of L&T stock.
