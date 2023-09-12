L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T stock plummets as trading turns sour

On the last day, the open price of L&T was ₹2903.85 and the close price was ₹2902. The stock had a high of ₹2926 and a low of ₹2890.1. The market capitalization of L&T is ₹406,801.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2927.95 and the 52-week low is ₹1793.96. The BSE volume for L&T was 112,583 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.