L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T stock plummets as trading turns sour

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went down today, 12 Sep 2023, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 2902 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2894.05 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T

On the last day, the open price of L&T was 2903.85 and the close price was 2902. The stock had a high of 2926 and a low of 2890.1. The market capitalization of L&T is 406,801.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2927.95 and the 52-week low is 1793.96. The BSE volume for L&T was 112,583 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:02 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2894.05, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹2902

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 2894.05. There has been a percent change of -0.27, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -7.95, suggesting a negative movement in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests a small decline in the value of L&T stock.

12 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2902 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, L&T stock on the BSE had a volume of 112,583 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2902.

