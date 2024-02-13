L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Shares Plummet in Trading Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of L&T was ₹3326.05, and the close price was ₹3324.95. The stock's high for the day was ₹3338, while the low was ₹3288. L&T's market capitalization is ₹453,545.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3738.9, and the 52-week low is ₹2078.36. The BSE volume for L&T shares on the last day was 67,225.
L&T is currently trading at a spot price of 3313.5. The bid price is 3326.1, with a bid quantity of 300 shares. The offer price is 3327.65, with an offer quantity of 300 shares. The open interest for L&T is 14222700.
As of the current data, the stock price of L&T is ₹3296.4. There has been a percent change of -0.09, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3, suggesting that the stock has decreased by ₹3. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.26%
|3 Months
|-1.11%
|6 Months
|24.05%
|YTD
|-6.42%
|1 Year
|52.83%
The current price of L&T stock is ₹3303. The stock has seen a percent change of 0.11, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 3.6, suggesting that the stock has gained 3.6 points.
On the last day of trading for L&T on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 67,225 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹3,324.95.
