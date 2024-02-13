Hello User
L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Shares Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -0.09 %. The stock closed at 3299.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3296.4 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of L&T was 3326.05, and the close price was 3324.95. The stock's high for the day was 3338, while the low was 3288. L&T's market capitalization is 453,545.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3738.9, and the 52-week low is 2078.36. The BSE volume for L&T shares on the last day was 67,225.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:12 AM IST L&T February futures opened at 3313.5 as against previous close of 3310.0

L&T is currently trading at a spot price of 3313.5. The bid price is 3326.1, with a bid quantity of 300 shares. The offer price is 3327.65, with an offer quantity of 300 shares. The open interest for L&T is 14222700.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

13 Feb 2024, 10:02 AM IST L&T Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹3296.4, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹3299.4

As of the current data, the stock price of L&T is 3296.4. There has been a percent change of -0.09, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3, suggesting that the stock has decreased by 3. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

13 Feb 2024, 09:36 AM IST L&T share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.26%
3 Months-1.11%
6 Months24.05%
YTD-6.42%
1 Year52.83%
13 Feb 2024, 09:17 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹3303, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹3299.4

The current price of L&T stock is 3303. The stock has seen a percent change of 0.11, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 3.6, suggesting that the stock has gained 3.6 points.

13 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3324.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for L&T on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 67,225 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 3,324.95.

