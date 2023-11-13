L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stocks Plunge in Negative Trading Session

On the last day, the opening price of L&T was ₹3059.95, and the closing price was ₹3032.8. The stock's high for the day was ₹3060, while the low was ₹3046.65. The market capitalization of L&T is ₹419,649.6 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹3114, and the 52-week low is ₹1965.72. The BSE volume for the day was 12,421 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of L&T is ₹3041.2. The stock has experienced a decrease in value with a percent change of -0.37. This corresponds to a net change of -11.4.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.19%
|3 Months
|15.7%
|6 Months
|36.87%
|YTD
|45.75%
|1 Year
|53.72%
The L&T stock is currently priced at ₹3050. There has been a percent change of -0.09, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.6, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹2.6.
On the last day of trading, L&T had a total volume of 12,421 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was ₹3,032.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!