L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stocks Plunge in Negative Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went down today, 13 Nov 2023, by -0.37 %. The stock closed at 3052.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3041.2 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T

On the last day, the opening price of L&T was 3059.95, and the closing price was 3032.8. The stock's high for the day was 3060, while the low was 3046.65. The market capitalization of L&T is 419,649.6 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 3114, and the 52-week low is 1965.72. The BSE volume for the day was 12,421 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹3041.2, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹3052.6

The current stock price of L&T is 3041.2. The stock has experienced a decrease in value with a percent change of -0.37. This corresponds to a net change of -11.4.

13 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST L&T share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.19%
3 Months15.7%
6 Months36.87%
YTD45.75%
1 Year53.72%
13 Nov 2023, 09:12 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹3050, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹3052.6

The L&T stock is currently priced at 3050. There has been a percent change of -0.09, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.6, meaning that the stock has decreased by 2.6.

13 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3032.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, L&T had a total volume of 12,421 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 3,032.8.

