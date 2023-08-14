comScore
LIVE UPDATES

L&T Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Livemint

L&T stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2023, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 2638.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2633.35 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&TPremium
L&T

On the last day, L&T had an open price of 2631.05 and a close price of 2638.1. The stock had a high of 2638 and a low of 2631.05. The market capitalization was 370156.5 crore, with a 52-week high of 2681.85 and a 52-week low of 1781.08. The BSE volume for the day was 192 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2023, 09:33:07 AM IST

L&T Live Updates

14 Aug 2023, 09:30:01 AM IST

L&T Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.44%
3 Months13.06%
6 Months22.21%
YTD26.78%
1 Year41.63%
14 Aug 2023, 09:16:07 AM IST

L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2638.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for L&T on the BSE, there were 192 shares traded. The closing price for the shares was 2638.1.

