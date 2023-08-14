Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/ L&T Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2023
On the last day, L&T had an open price of ₹2631.05 and a close price of ₹2638.1. The stock had a high of ₹2638 and a low of ₹2631.05. The market capitalization was ₹370156.5 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2681.85 and a 52-week low of ₹1781.08. The BSE volume for the day was 192 shares.
14 Aug 2023, 09:33:07 AM IST
L&T Live Updates
LARSEN & TOUBRO
14 Aug 2023, 09:30:01 AM IST
L&T Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.44%
|3 Months
|13.06%
|6 Months
|22.21%
|YTD
|26.78%
|1 Year
|41.63%
14 Aug 2023, 09:16:07 AM IST
L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2638.1 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for L&T on the BSE, there were 192 shares traded. The closing price for the shares was ₹2638.1.
