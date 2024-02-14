L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Plummets as Trading Turns Bearish

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of L&T was ₹3324.75, the close price was ₹3299.4, the high price was ₹3339.55, and the low price was ₹3284.55. The market capitalization of L&T was ₹456363.3 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3738.9, and the 52-week low was ₹2078.36. The BSE volume for L&T was 28057 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Larsen & Toubro stock's low price for the day was ₹3264, while the high price reached was ₹3301.05.
L&T, with a spot price of 3275, has a bid price of 3287.5 and an offer price of 3289.0. The offer quantity stands at 600, while the bid quantity is 300. The stock's open interest is at 14,343,300.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is ₹3268.3 with a percent change of -1.55 and a net change of -51.6. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.55% and has decreased by ₹51.6 in total.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.0%
|3 Months
|-1.13%
|6 Months
|24.87%
|YTD
|-5.8%
|1 Year
|51.09%
The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is ₹3298.9. There has been a percent change of -0.63, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -21, suggesting a decline of ₹21. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
On the last day of trading for L&T on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 28,057. The closing price for the shares was ₹3,299.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!