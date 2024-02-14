Hello User
L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Plummets as Trading Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -1.55 %. The stock closed at 3319.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3268.3 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of L&T was 3324.75, the close price was 3299.4, the high price was 3339.55, and the low price was 3284.55. The market capitalization of L&T was 456363.3 crore. The 52-week high was 3738.9, and the 52-week low was 2078.36. The BSE volume for L&T was 28057 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:18 AM IST Larsen & Toubro share price live: Today's Price range

Larsen & Toubro stock's low price for the day was 3264, while the high price reached was 3301.05.

14 Feb 2024, 10:11 AM IST L&T February futures opened at 3307.5 as against previous close of 3336.5

L&T, with a spot price of 3275, has a bid price of 3287.5 and an offer price of 3289.0. The offer quantity stands at 600, while the bid quantity is 300. The stock's open interest is at 14,343,300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Feb 2024, 10:00 AM IST L&T Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:53 AM IST L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹3268.3, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹3319.9

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 3268.3 with a percent change of -1.55 and a net change of -51.6. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.55% and has decreased by 51.6 in total.

14 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST L&T share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.0%
3 Months-1.13%
6 Months24.87%
YTD-5.8%
1 Year51.09%
14 Feb 2024, 09:14 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹3298.9, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹3319.9

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 3298.9. There has been a percent change of -0.63, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -21, suggesting a decline of 21. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

14 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3299.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for L&T on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 28,057. The closing price for the shares was 3,299.4.

