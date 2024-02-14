L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Plummets as Trading Turns Bearish

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of L&T was ₹3324.75, the close price was ₹3299.4, the high price was ₹3339.55, and the low price was ₹3284.55. The market capitalization of L&T was ₹456363.3 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3738.9, and the 52-week low was ₹2078.36. The BSE volume for L&T was 28057 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.