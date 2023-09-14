L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T shares dip in trading today

On the last day, the opening price of L&T was ₹2942.8 and the closing price was the same. The stock reached a high of ₹2947 and a low of ₹2889. The market capitalization of L&T is ₹408776.7 crore. The 52 week high for the stock is ₹3008 and the 52 week low is ₹1793.96. The BSE volume for the day was 46006 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is ₹2908.1, which represents a decrease of 1.18%. The net change is -34.7, indicating a decrease in value.
On the last day of trading for L&T on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 46,006. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,942.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!