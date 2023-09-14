Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T shares dip in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went down today, 14 Sep 2023, by -1.18 %. The stock closed at 2942.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2908.1 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T

On the last day, the opening price of L&T was 2942.8 and the closing price was the same. The stock reached a high of 2947 and a low of 2889. The market capitalization of L&T is 408776.7 crore. The 52 week high for the stock is 3008 and the 52 week low is 1793.96. The BSE volume for the day was 46006 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:02 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2908.1, down -1.18% from yesterday's ₹2942.8

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 2908.1, which represents a decrease of 1.18%. The net change is -34.7, indicating a decrease in value.

14 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2942.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for L&T on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 46,006. The closing price for the stock was 2,942.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.