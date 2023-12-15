Hello User
L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T stock surges in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:13 AM IST
Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 3433.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3454.7 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, L&T had an opening price of 3418.05 and a closing price of 3400.05. The stock had a high of 3440 and a low of 3400.05. The market capitalization of the company is 471999.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3430 and the 52-week low was 2045.64. The stock had a trading volume of 72194 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 10:13 AM IST Larsen & Toubro share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Larsen & Toubro stock today was 3424.1, while the high price reached 3471.55.

15 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST L&T December futures opened at 3451.2 as against previous close of 3448.0

L&T is currently trading at a spot price of 3452.3. The bid price is 3465.9 with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is 3466.95 with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has an open interest of 9006300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

15 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST L&T Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹3454.7, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹3433.85

Based on the current data, the L&T stock price is 3454.7 with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 20.85. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.61% or 20.85 points.

15 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST L&T share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.31%
3 Months12.63%
6 Months45.72%
YTD64.97%
1 Year56.73%
15 Dec 2023, 09:22 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹3440.05, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹3433.85

The current stock price of L&T is 3440.05. There has been a 0.18% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 6.2.

15 Dec 2023, 08:14 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3400.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for L&T (Larsen & Toubro) on the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange), the volume of shares traded was 72,194. The closing price for the shares was 3,400.05.

