L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T stock surges in today's trading

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, L&T had an opening price of ₹3418.05 and a closing price of ₹3400.05. The stock had a high of ₹3440 and a low of ₹3400.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹471999.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3430 and the 52-week low was ₹2045.64. The stock had a trading volume of 72194 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.