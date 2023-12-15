L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T stock surges in today's trading

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, L&T had an opening price of ₹3418.05 and a closing price of ₹3400.05. The stock had a high of ₹3440 and a low of ₹3400.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹471999.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3430 and the 52-week low was ₹2045.64. The stock had a trading volume of 72194 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The low price of Larsen & Toubro stock today was ₹3424.1, while the high price reached ₹3471.55.
L&T is currently trading at a spot price of 3452.3. The bid price is 3465.9 with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is 3466.95 with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has an open interest of 9006300.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Based on the current data, the L&T stock price is ₹3454.7 with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 20.85. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.61% or 20.85 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.31%
|3 Months
|12.63%
|6 Months
|45.72%
|YTD
|64.97%
|1 Year
|56.73%
The current stock price of L&T is ₹3440.05. There has been a 0.18% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 6.2.
On the last day of trading for L&T (Larsen & Toubro) on the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange), the volume of shares traded was 72,194. The closing price for the shares was ₹3,400.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!