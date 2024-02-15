Hello User
L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T stock plummets as market bears take control

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went down today, 15 Feb 2024, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 3308.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3306.4 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, L&T's stock opened at 3298.9 and closed at 3319.9. The stock reached a high of 3315 and a low of 3264. The market capitalization of L&T is 455,689.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3738.9 and the 52-week low is 2078.36. The BSE volume for the stock was 37,806 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:15 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹3306.4, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹3308.95

The current stock price of L&T is 3306.4, and it has experienced a decrease in value of 0.08% or a net change of -2.55.

15 Feb 2024, 08:14 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3319.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for L&T was 37,806 shares. The closing price for L&T was 3,319.9.

