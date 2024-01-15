Hello User
L&T Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
L&T stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2024, by 1.73 %. The stock closed at 3505.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3565.95 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) opened at 3519.8 and closed at 3505.2. The stock reached a high of 3575.75 and a low of 3494.85 during the day. The market capitalization of L&T is 490157.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3594.75, while the 52-week low is 2069.18. The BSE volume for the stock was 234,995 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3505.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for L&T on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 234,995. The closing price for the shares was 3,505.2.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.