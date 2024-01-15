L&T Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) opened at ₹3519.8 and closed at ₹3505.2. The stock reached a high of ₹3575.75 and a low of ₹3494.85 during the day. The market capitalization of L&T is ₹490157.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3594.75, while the 52-week low is ₹2069.18. The BSE volume for the stock was 234,995 shares.

