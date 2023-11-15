L&T Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, the open price for Larsen & Toubro (L&T) was ₹3050, the close price was ₹3052.6, the high price was ₹3053.3, and the low price was ₹3031.25. The market capitalization of L&T was ₹418969.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3114, while the 52-week low was ₹1965.72. The BSE volume for L&T was 37221 shares.

