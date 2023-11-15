Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

L&T Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went down today, 15 Nov 2023, by -0.15 %. The stock closed at 3052.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3048.05 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T

On the last day of trading, the open price for Larsen & Toubro (L&T) was 3050, the close price was 3052.6, the high price was 3053.3, and the low price was 3031.25. The market capitalization of L&T was 418969.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3114, while the 52-week low was 1965.72. The BSE volume for L&T was 37221 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3052.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, L&T had a BSE volume of 37,221 shares. The closing price for the stock was 3052.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.