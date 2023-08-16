comScore
LIVE UPDATES

L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM IST Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2023, by 0.88 %. The stock closed at 2638.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2661.25 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T

On the last day, the opening price of L&T shares was 2631.05 and the closing price was 2638.1. The highest price reached during the day was 2663.65, while the lowest price was 2616. The market capitalization of L&T is currently 374,078.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2681.85, and the 52-week low is 1781.08. The BSE volume for the day was 26037 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2023, 09:03:56 AM IST

L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2661.25, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹2638.1

As of the current data, the stock price of L&T is 2661.25. There has been a percent change of 0.88, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 23.15, which means that the stock price has increased by 23.15.

16 Aug 2023, 08:23:57 AM IST

L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2638.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for L&T was 26,037 shares. The closing price for L&T was 2,638.1.

