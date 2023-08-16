L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading Session

On the last day, the opening price of L&T shares was ₹2631.05 and the closing price was ₹2638.1. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2663.65, while the lowest price was ₹2616. The market capitalization of L&T is currently 374,078.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2681.85, and the 52-week low is ₹1781.08. The BSE volume for the day was 26037 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
