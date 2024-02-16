L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Sees Gains as Trading Turns Positive

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, L&T opened at ₹3330.75 and closed at ₹3308.95. The stock reached a high of ₹3330.75 and a low of ₹3290.55 during the day. The market capitalization of L&T is ₹453,696.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3738.9 and the 52-week low is ₹2078.36. On the BSE, a total of 26,985 shares of L&T were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of L&T stock is ₹3310.5, with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 10. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.3% and has gained 10 points.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for L&T was 26,985 shares. The closing price for L&T was ₹3,308.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!