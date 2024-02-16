Hello User
L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Sees Gains as Trading Turns Positive

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 3300.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3310.5 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, L&T opened at 3330.75 and closed at 3308.95. The stock reached a high of 3330.75 and a low of 3290.55 during the day. The market capitalization of L&T is 453,696.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3738.9 and the 52-week low is 2078.36. On the BSE, a total of 26,985 shares of L&T were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:15 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹3310.5, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹3300.5

The current price of L&T stock is 3310.5, with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 10. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.3% and has gained 10 points.

16 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3308.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for L&T was 26,985 shares. The closing price for L&T was 3,308.95.

