L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T stock surges with positive trading performance

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 3542.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3553.9 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of L&T was 3575 and the closing price was 3565.95. The stock reached a high of 3605.55 and a low of 3537.45. The market capitalization of L&T is 486,933.74 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 3594.75 and the 52-week low is 2069.18. The volume traded on the BSE was 54,708 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:46 AM IST L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹3553.9, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹3542.5

The current stock price of L&T is 3553.9 with a net change of 11.4 and a percent change of 0.32. This means that the stock price has increased by 11.4 units, or 0.32% compared to the previous trading day.

16 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST L&T share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹3542.5, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹3565.95

The current stock price of L&T is 3542.5. There has been a decrease of 0.66% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -23.45.

16 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3565.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for L&T on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 54,708. The closing price for the shares was 3,565.95.

