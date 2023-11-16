L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stocks Soar in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, the opening price of L&T was ₹3072.95, with a closing price of ₹3048.05. The stock had a high of ₹3072.95 and a low of ₹3055.3. The market capitalization of L&T is ₹421,299.06 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹3114, while the 52-week low is ₹1973.9. The BSE volume for the day was 25,362 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.