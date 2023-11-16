Hello User
L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stocks Soar in Trading Today

1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
L&T stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 3048.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3065 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T

On the last day of trading, the opening price of L&T was 3072.95, with a closing price of 3048.05. The stock had a high of 3072.95 and a low of 3055.3. The market capitalization of L&T is 421,299.06 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 3114, while the 52-week low is 1973.9. The BSE volume for the day was 25,362 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹3065, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹3048.05

The current stock price of L&T is 3065, with a percent change of 0.56 and a net change of 16.95. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.56% from its previous price and has gained 16.95 points.

16 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3048.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for L&T was 25,362 shares. The closing price for L&T was 3,048.05.

