L&T Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

L&T stock price went up today, 17 Aug 2023, by 1.1 %. The stock closed at 2661.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2690.5 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, L&T's stock opened at ₹2661.3 and closed at ₹2661.25. The stock reached a high of ₹2693.95 and a low of ₹2652.05 during the day. The market capitalization of L&T is currently ₹378189.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2681.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1793.96. The stock had a trading volume of 61,103 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
