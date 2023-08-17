L&T Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

On the last day, L&T's stock opened at ₹2661.3 and closed at ₹2661.25. The stock reached a high of ₹2693.95 and a low of ₹2652.05 during the day. The market capitalization of L&T is currently ₹378189.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2681.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1793.96. The stock had a trading volume of 61,103 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.