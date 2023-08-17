comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 16 2023 15:58:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 115.9 -1.9%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,418.5 1.78%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 618.8 1.92%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 450.05 0.25%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 565.4 0.86%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  L&T Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

L&T Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 08:16 AM IST Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 17 Aug 2023, by 1.1 %. The stock closed at 2661.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2690.5 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&TPremium
L&T

On the last day, L&T's stock opened at 2661.3 and closed at 2661.25. The stock reached a high of 2693.95 and a low of 2652.05 during the day. The market capitalization of L&T is currently 378189.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2681.85 and the 52-week low is 1793.96. The stock had a trading volume of 61,103 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Aug 2023, 08:16:42 AM IST

L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2661.25 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for L&T was 61,103 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2,661.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App