L&T Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 17 Aug 2023, by 1.1 %. The stock closed at 2661.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2690.5 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T

On the last day, L&T's stock opened at 2661.3 and closed at 2661.25. The stock reached a high of 2693.95 and a low of 2652.05 during the day. The market capitalization of L&T is currently 378189.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2681.85 and the 52-week low is 1793.96. The stock had a trading volume of 61,103 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Aug 2023, 08:16 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2661.25 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for L&T was 61,103 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2,661.25.

