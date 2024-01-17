Hello User
L&T Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2024, by 0.88 %. The stock closed at 3542.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3573.8 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for L&T shares was 3544.15, while the close price was slightly lower at 3542.5. The highest price reached during the day was 3588, and the lowest was 3538.65. L&T's market capitalization is currently at 491,236.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3605.55, and the 52-week low is 2069.18. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 33,919.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3542.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for L&T was 33,919 shares. The closing price for L&T shares was 3,542.5.

