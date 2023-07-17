Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T shares gain ground in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:16 PM IST Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 17 Jul 2023, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 2473.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2475.35 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T

On the last day, the opening price of L&T stock was 2450.25 and the closing price was 2451.85. The stock reached a high of 2476.2 and a low of 2448. The market capitalization of L&T is currently at 347,633.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2503 and the 52-week low is 1633.75. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 56,672 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jul 2023, 01:16 PM IST L&T share price NSE Live :L&T trading at ₹2475.35, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹2473.25

Currently, the stock price of L&T is 2475.35 with a percent change of 0.08. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.1, which further confirms the positive movement in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 01:06 PM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2470, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹2473.25

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 2470, which represents a decrease of -0.13% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -3.25, indicating a decline in value.

17 Jul 2023, 12:45 PM IST L&T share price Live :L&T trading at ₹2470, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹2473.25

The current data of L&T stock shows that the price is 2470, with a percent change of -0.13 and a net change of -3.25. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.13% and has decreased by 3.25.

Click here for L&T AGM

17 Jul 2023, 12:37 PM IST L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹2470, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹2473.25

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 2470. There has been a percent change of -0.13, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.25, suggesting a decrease of 3.25 in the stock value. Overall, the stock price for L&T has experienced a slight decline.

17 Jul 2023, 12:17 PM IST L&T share price NSE Live :L&T trading at ₹2478, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹2473.25

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 2478, with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 4.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.19% and the value has increased by 4.75 points.

17 Jul 2023, 12:07 PM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2485, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹2473.25

Based on the current data, the stock price of L&T is 2485. There has been a 0.48% percent change, with a net change of 11.75.

17 Jul 2023, 11:47 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T trading at ₹2482.55, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹2473.25

The current price of L&T stock is 2482.55, with a percent change of 0.38 and a net change of 9.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for L&T News

17 Jul 2023, 11:32 AM IST Mutual funds' favourite multibagger stock TD Power turns ₹1 lakh to ₹15 lakh in three years

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/mutual-funds-favourite-multibagger-stock-td-power-turns-rs-1-lakh-to-rs-15-lakh-in-three-years-11689572409566.html

17 Jul 2023, 11:31 AM IST L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹2483.7, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹2473.25

The current data shows that the stock price of L&T is 2483.7. There has been a percent change of 0.42, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 10.45, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount. Overall, the data indicates a positive trend in the stock price of L&T.

17 Jul 2023, 11:15 AM IST L&T share price NSE Live :L&T trading at ₹2484, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹2473.25

The current price of L&T stock is 2484. There has been a 0.43% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 10.75.

17 Jul 2023, 11:13 AM IST Russia's key supply line to Ukraine- Crimea Bridge damaged in blasts, two dead. Details here

https://www.livemint.com/news/russias-key-supply-line-to-ukraine-crimea-bridge-damaged-in-blasts-two-dead-details-here-11689570293400.html

17 Jul 2023, 11:08 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2487.75, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹2473.25

The stock price of L&T is currently at 2487.75. It has experienced a 0.59% percent change, with a net change of 14.5.

17 Jul 2023, 10:50 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T trading at ₹2490.6, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹2473.25

The L&T stock currently has a price of 2490.6. There has been a 0.7% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 17.35.

Click here for L&T Dividend

17 Jul 2023, 10:34 AM IST L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹2479.45, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹2473.25

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 2479.45. There has been a percent change of 0.25, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 6.2, which means the stock has increased by 6.2 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a small increase in value.

17 Jul 2023, 10:19 AM IST L&T share price NSE Live :L&T trading at ₹2480.8, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹2473.25

The current stock price of L&T is 2480.8. It has seen a 0.31% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 7.55.

17 Jul 2023, 10:01 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2474.05, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹2473.25

The current stock price of L&T is 2474.05 with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.8. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.8 points, resulting in a percent change of 0.03%.

17 Jul 2023, 09:50 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T trading at ₹2470, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹2473.25

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 2470. There has been a percent change of -0.13, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -3.25, suggesting a decrease of 3.25 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

Click here for L&T Profit Loss

17 Jul 2023, 09:46 AM IST China's GDP grew lower than expected 6.3% in the second quarter, stocks plummet

https://www.livemint.com/news/world/chinas-gdp-grew-lower-than-expected-6-3-per-cent-in-the-second-quarter-april-june-low-exportcovid-11689563894693.html

17 Jul 2023, 09:39 AM IST L&T Live Updates

17 Jul 2023, 09:31 AM IST L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹2478.45, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹2473.25

The current stock price of L&T is 2478.45 with a net change of 5.2, indicating a 0.21 percent increase. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight upward movement.

17 Jul 2023, 09:21 AM IST L&T share price NSE Live :L&T trading at ₹2481.05, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹2473.25

The current data shows that the stock price of L&T is 2481.05. There has been a 0.32% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.8 points.

17 Jul 2023, 09:05 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2473.25, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹2451.85

The current stock price of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is 2473.25. This represents a percent change of 0.87, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 21.4, which means that the stock price has increased by 21.4.

17 Jul 2023, 08:26 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2451.85 yesterday

On the last day of trading for L&T on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 56,672. The closing price of the shares was 2,451.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.