L&T Share Price Live blog for 17 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went down today, 17 Nov 2023, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 3065 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3049.35 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T

On the last day of trading, L&T opened at 3064.95 and closed at 3065. The high for the day was 3082.65 and the low was 3045. The market cap for L&T was 419147.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3114 and the 52-week low was 1973.9. The BSE volume for L&T was 104780 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 08:40 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3065 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, L&T BSE had a volume of 104780 shares and closed at a price of 3065.

