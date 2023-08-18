Hello User
L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:40 AM IST Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 18 Aug 2023, by 0.63 %. The stock closed at 2652.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2669.45 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T

On the last day, the open price of L&T was 2690.5 and the close price was also 2690.5. The high for the day was 2691, while the low was 2642.35. The market capitalization of L&T is 372,890.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2681.85, and the 52-week low is 1793.96. The BSE volume for the day was 24,904 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T trading at ₹2669.45, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹2652.8

The current price of L&T stock is 2669.45 with a percent change of 0.63. The net change in the stock is 16.65.

Click here for L&T Profit Loss

18 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST L&T share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.03%
3 Months14.56%
6 Months22.04%
YTD27.46%
1 Year43.26%
18 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST L&T Live Updates

18 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2652.8, down -1.4% from yesterday's ₹2690.5

As of the current data, the stock price of L&T is 2652.8. There has been a percent change of -1.4, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -37.7, suggesting a decline in the stock price by 37.7.

18 Aug 2023, 08:19 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2690.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for L&T on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 24,904. The closing price for the shares was 2,690.5.

