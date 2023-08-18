L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Sees Positive Trading Day

On the last day, the open price of L&T was ₹2690.5 and the close price was also ₹2690.5. The high for the day was ₹2691, while the low was ₹2642.35. The market capitalization of L&T is ₹372,890.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2681.85, and the 52-week low is ₹1793.96. The BSE volume for the day was 24,904 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of L&T stock is ₹2669.45 with a percent change of 0.63. The net change in the stock is 16.65.
Click here for L&T Profit Loss
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.03%
|3 Months
|14.56%
|6 Months
|22.04%
|YTD
|27.46%
|1 Year
|43.26%
https://www.livemint.com/education/news/ctet-admit-card-2023-released-check-direct-link-to-download-11692328750205.html
As of the current data, the stock price of L&T is ₹2652.8. There has been a percent change of -1.4, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -37.7, suggesting a decline in the stock price by ₹37.7.
On the last day of trading for L&T on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 24,904. The closing price for the shares was ₹2,690.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!