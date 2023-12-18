Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Plunges, Trading in the Red Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:12 AM IST
Livemint

L&T stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2023, by -0.23 %. The stock closed at 3486.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3478.7 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, L&T's stock opened at 3424.1 and closed at 3433.85. The highest price reached during the day was 3497.3, while the lowest price was 3424.1. The company's market capitalization was 479,284.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3497.3 and the 52-week low was 2045.64. The BSE volume for the stock was 160,510 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:12 AM IST L&T December futures opened at 3507.0 as against previous close of 3505.9

L&T is currently trading at a spot price of 3474.6 with a bid price of 3485.2 and an offer price of 3486.3. The offer quantity is 300 and the bid quantity is 300. The stock has an open interest of 9553800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST L&T Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹3478.7, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹3486.85

The current data of L&T stock shows that the stock price is 3478.7. There has been a negative percent change of -0.23, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -8.15, suggesting a decrease of 8.15.

18 Dec 2023, 09:39 AM IST L&T share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.24%
3 Months13.81%
6 Months47.7%
YTD67.6%
1 Year60.54%
18 Dec 2023, 09:01 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹3486.85, up 1.54% from yesterday's ₹3433.85

Based on the current data, the stock price of L&T is 3486.85. There has been a 1.54 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 53. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

18 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3433.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, L&T BSE had a volume of 160,510 shares and closed at a price of 3433.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.