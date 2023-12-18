L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Plunges, Trading in the Red Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, L&T's stock opened at ₹3424.1 and closed at ₹3433.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3497.3, while the lowest price was ₹3424.1. The company's market capitalization was ₹479,284.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3497.3 and the 52-week low was ₹2045.64. The BSE volume for the stock was 160,510 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
L&T is currently trading at a spot price of 3474.6 with a bid price of 3485.2 and an offer price of 3486.3. The offer quantity is 300 and the bid quantity is 300. The stock has an open interest of 9553800.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data of L&T stock shows that the stock price is ₹3478.7. There has been a negative percent change of -0.23, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -8.15, suggesting a decrease of ₹8.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.24%
|3 Months
|13.81%
|6 Months
|47.7%
|YTD
|67.6%
|1 Year
|60.54%
Based on the current data, the stock price of L&T is ₹3486.85. There has been a 1.54 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 53. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading, L&T BSE had a volume of 160,510 shares and closed at a price of ₹3433.85.
