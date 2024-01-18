Hello User
L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T shares surge in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 18 Jan 2024, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 3571.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3574.4 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the opening price for L&T shares was 3569.9 and the closing price was 3573.8. The highest price reached during the day was 3614, while the lowest price was 3546.05. The market capitalization of L&T is 490,947.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3605.55, while the 52-week low is 2069.18. The total BSE volume for L&T shares on that day was 92,700 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST L&T share price NSE Live :L&T trading at ₹3574.4, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹3571.7

Based on the current data, the stock price of L&T is 3574.4. There has been a 0.08% percent change, with a net change of 2.7.

18 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3573.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for L&T on the BSE, there were 92,700 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 3,573.8.

