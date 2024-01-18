L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T shares surge in positive trading session

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the opening price for L&T shares was ₹3569.9 and the closing price was ₹3573.8. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3614, while the lowest price was ₹3546.05. The market capitalization of L&T is ₹490,947.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3605.55, while the 52-week low is ₹2069.18. The total BSE volume for L&T shares on that day was 92,700 shares.
Based on the current data, the stock price of L&T is ₹3574.4. There has been a 0.08% percent change, with a net change of 2.7.
