Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Soars: Positive Trading Day
LIVE UPDATES

L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Soars: Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 11:36 AM IST Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 18 Jul 2023, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 2469 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2481.1 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&TPremium
L&T

On the last day, the opening price for L&T was 2473.25, which remained unchanged at the closing price. The stock reached a high of 2493 and a low of 2465. The market capitalization for L&T stands at 3,47,035.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 2503, while the 52-week low was 1633.75. The BSE volume for L&T was 43,112 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2023, 11:36:19 AM IST

L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹2481.1, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹2469

The current price of L&T stock is 2481.1. There has been a 0.49% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 12.1.

18 Jul 2023, 11:15:06 AM IST

L&T share price NSE Live :L&T trading at ₹2485.5, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹2469

The current data shows that the stock price of L&T is 2485.5, with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 16.5. This suggests that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

18 Jul 2023, 11:00:06 AM IST

L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2488.15, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹2469

The current price of L&T stock is 2488.15, with a percent change of 0.78 and a net change of 19.15. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.78% from its previous closing price, resulting in a net gain of 19.15.

18 Jul 2023, 10:48:15 AM IST

L&T share price Live :L&T trading at ₹2482.35, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹2469

The current price of L&T stock is 2482.35 with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 13.35. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Click here for L&T Dividend

18 Jul 2023, 10:34:51 AM IST

L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹2479.6, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹2469

The current stock price of L&T is 2479.6, with a percent change of 0.43 and a net change of 10.6. This suggests that the stock has increased in value by 0.43% and has gained 10.6 points.

18 Jul 2023, 10:19:36 AM IST

L&T share price NSE Live :L&T trading at ₹2472.65, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹2469

The current stock price of L&T is 2472.65 with a net change of 3.65, representing a 0.15 percent increase. This indicates that the stock price has slightly risen.

18 Jul 2023, 10:01:41 AM IST

L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2474.55, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹2469

The current stock price of L&T is 2474.55. There has been a 0.22% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.55.

18 Jul 2023, 09:45:06 AM IST

L&T share price Live :L&T trading at ₹2473.3, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹2469

Based on the current data, the price of L&T stock is 2473.3 with a percent change of 0.17. The net change is 4.3.

Click here for L&T Profit Loss

18 Jul 2023, 09:36:13 AM IST

L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹2474.5, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹2469

The current data of L&T stock shows that the price is 2474.5 with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 5.5. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.22% and has gained 5.5 points.

18 Jul 2023, 09:22:40 AM IST

L&T share price NSE Live :L&T trading at ₹2477.2, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹2469

The current stock price of L&T is 2477.2. The stock has seen a 0.33% increase in value, with a net change of 8.2 points.

18 Jul 2023, 09:07:15 AM IST

L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2469, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹2473.25

The current data of L&T stock shows that the price is 2469 with a percent change of -0.17 and a net change of -4.25. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.17% and the net change is a decrease of 4.25.

18 Jul 2023, 08:03:22 AM IST

L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2473.25 yesterday

On the last day, L&T had a BSE volume of 43,112 shares, with a closing price of 2,473.25.

Wait for it…

