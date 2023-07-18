L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Soars: Positive Trading Day

On the last day, the opening price for L&T was ₹2473.25, which remained unchanged at the closing price. The stock reached a high of ₹2493 and a low of ₹2465. The market capitalization for L&T stands at ₹3,47,035.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹2503, while the 52-week low was ₹1633.75. The BSE volume for L&T was 43,112 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹2481.1, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹2469 The current price of L&T stock is ₹2481.1. There has been a 0.49% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 12.1. Share Via

L&T share price NSE Live :L&T trading at ₹2485.5, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹2469 The current data shows that the stock price of L&T is ₹2485.5, with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 16.5. This suggests that the stock has experienced a small increase in value. Share Via

L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2488.15, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹2469 The current price of L&T stock is ₹2488.15, with a percent change of 0.78 and a net change of 19.15. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.78% from its previous closing price, resulting in a net gain of ₹19.15. Share Via

L&T share price Live :L&T trading at ₹2482.35, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹2469 The current price of L&T stock is ₹2482.35 with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 13.35. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. Click here for L&T Dividend Share Via

L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹2479.6, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹2469 The current stock price of L&T is ₹2479.6, with a percent change of 0.43 and a net change of 10.6. This suggests that the stock has increased in value by 0.43% and has gained 10.6 points. Share Via

L&T share price NSE Live :L&T trading at ₹2472.65, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹2469 The current stock price of L&T is ₹2472.65 with a net change of 3.65, representing a 0.15 percent increase. This indicates that the stock price has slightly risen. Share Via

L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2474.55, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹2469 The current stock price of L&T is ₹2474.55. There has been a 0.22% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.55. Share Via

L&T share price Live :L&T trading at ₹2473.3, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹2469 Based on the current data, the price of L&T stock is ₹2473.3 with a percent change of 0.17. The net change is 4.3. Click here for L&T Profit Loss Share Via

L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹2474.5, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹2469 The current data of L&T stock shows that the price is ₹2474.5 with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 5.5. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.22% and has gained 5.5 points. Share Via

L&T share price NSE Live :L&T trading at ₹2477.2, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹2469 The current stock price of L&T is ₹2477.2. The stock has seen a 0.33% increase in value, with a net change of 8.2 points. Share Via

L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2469, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹2473.25 The current data of L&T stock shows that the price is ₹2469 with a percent change of -0.17 and a net change of -4.25. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.17% and the net change is a decrease of ₹4.25. Share Via

L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2473.25 yesterday On the last day, L&T had a BSE volume of 43,112 shares, with a closing price of ₹2,473.25. Share Via