L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Soars: Positive Trading Day

On the last day, the opening price for L&T was ₹2473.25, which remained unchanged at the closing price. The stock reached a high of ₹2493 and a low of ₹2465. The market capitalization for L&T stands at ₹3,47,035.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹2503, while the 52-week low was ₹1633.75. The BSE volume for L&T was 43,112 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.