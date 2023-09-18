Hello User
L&T Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went down today, 18 Sep 2023, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 2918.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2910.8 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T

On the last day, L&T's stock opened at 2930.05 and closed at 2918.55. The highest price reached during the day was 2935, while the lowest was 2901.1. The company's market capitalization is 4,09,156.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3008, and the 52-week low is 1793.96. The BSE volume for the day was 27,839 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2918.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for L&T on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 27,839. The closing price of the shares was 2,918.55.

