L&T Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

On the last day, L&T's stock opened at ₹2930.05 and closed at ₹2918.55. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2935, while the lowest was ₹2901.1. The company's market capitalization is ₹4,09,156.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3008, and the 52-week low is ₹1793.96. The BSE volume for the day was 27,839 shares.

