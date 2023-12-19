LIVE UPDATES

L&T Share Price Live blog for 19 Dec 2023

1 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST

L&T stock price went up today, 19 Dec 2023, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 3486.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3491.2 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.