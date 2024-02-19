Hello User
L&T Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 19 Feb 2024, by 2.68 %. The stock closed at 3300.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3389 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) opened at 3300.9 and closed at 3300.5. The high for the day was 3398.35, while the low was 3300.9. The market capitalization was 465861.99 crore, with a 52-week high of 3738.9 and a 52-week low of 2078.36. The BSE volume was 274,129 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3300.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, L&T had a trading volume of 274,129 shares with a closing price of 3300.5.

